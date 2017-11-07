Video Flashback: ZIP! Elaine Stritch Takes Connecticut by Way of the Shubert Theater

For today's video flashback, we venture back in time to Elaine Stritch's solo show, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, which made its world premiere at The Public Theater on this day in 2001.

Later in the season, the production would move to Broadway Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event, and would also eventually win an Emmy for Ms. Stritch for the subsequent television broadcast of the special.

Throughout the many hilarious and deeply emotional moments in the special, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest and that is her frantic (and entirely true) retelling of a week-long ordeal that took place five decades prior.

While working as an understudy for Broadway legend, Ethel Merman, in the Broadway production of Call Me Madam. Elaine won a role in an upcoming revival of the musical Pal Joey. From there, antics ensue as Elaine attempts to meet her responsibilities for both shows while Pal Joey has its out of town tryout in New Haven, Connecticut.

There is so much more to say about this wild tale, but really, it's best to hear it from the incomparable woman herself. Check out the video below to hear the rest of Elaine's big New Haven adventure!

