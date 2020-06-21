Video Flashback: 'Undress Rehearsal' From Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released a flashback video of "Undress Rehearsal" from Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque.

In this heart-thumping strip, Judah Frank and Julius Anthony Rubio face off as choreographers with distinctly different styles.

"Undress Rehearsal" was choreographed by Laya Barak. Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque was directed by Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel.

Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque celebrated its 25th edition on June 21, 2015, with a colorful cast of classic characters, from ripped dancers and cheeky choreographers to studly stagehands and sumptuous showgirls. This year's thrilling extravaganza offered a bodacious Broadway Bares spin to the classic Broadway musical 42nd Street, the story of a bright-eyed ingenue looking to make it big on the Great White Way.

Watch the video below!

