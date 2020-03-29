Video Flashback: LaChanze Sings 'I'm Here' From THE COLOR PURPLE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

LaChanze shared a flashback video of herself singing "I'm Here" from The Color Purple.

"This song will always be a part of me," she writes. "Little known fact, I helped inspire the lyrics."

The performance was from a concert that took place on May 5, 2017.

LaChanze was most recently seen as Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig in the hit Broadway production of A Christmas Carol. Her other Broadway credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), The Color Purple (2006 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Once on This Island (nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), If/Then, Ragtime, Company, and Uptown It's Hot.





