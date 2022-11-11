Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at James Lapine's New Documentary IN THE COMPANY OF ROSE

The documentary will have its world premiere tonight, November 11, at DOC NYC.

Nov. 11, 2022  

A first look at Tony winner James Lapine's new documentary, In the Company of Rose, has been released. The documentary will have its world premiere tonight, November 11, at DOC NYC.

The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera.

Fascinated by her tales, Rose becomes his Scheherazade over a period of six years as he learns of the fascinating and complicated life she has led and the people she has known, and along the way, learns something about himself, too.

Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He has frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn.

Watch a first look clip of the new documentary here:




Related Stories
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard Photo
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard
See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
See exclusive photos of The Music Man cast as they laid down their vocal track of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” written by Meredith Wilson for Carols for a Cure.
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets Photo
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets
Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.
VIDEO: THE LION KING Cast Performs Tiny Desk Concert For 25th Anniversary Photo
VIDEO: THE LION KING Cast Performs Tiny Desk Concert For 25th Anniversary
The cast of The Lion King on Broadway, including L. Steven Taylor, Tshidi Manye, Brandon A. McCall, Pearl Khwezi, Lindiwe Dlamini, Mduduzi Madela, and S'bu Ngema, performed “Circle of Life,' 'They Live in You,' 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight,' 'Hakuna Matata,' 'Endless Night / Shadowland,' and 'Circle of Life' (Reprise). Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Regrettes Share 'Further Joy' Deluxe EditionThe Regrettes Share 'Further Joy' Deluxe Edition
November 11, 2022

With Further Joy, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we’re all going through. Plus, check out tour dates!
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Soundtrack Released TodayBLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Soundtrack Released Today
November 11, 2022

Drawing inspiration from the Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures that influenced the storyline of the film, Göransson recorded the film’s score (and soundtrack, which he also produced) in six studios, across three continents and five countries, working with over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs and over 40 vocalists.
Lizzo to Receive 'The People's Champion' Award at 2022 People's Choice AwardsLizzo to Receive 'The People's Champion' Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards
November 11, 2022

A five-time “People’s Choice Awards” nominee, Lizzo will be recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size. The 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” will air on NBC and E!.
Supreme Beings of Leisure Release New Single 'Body'Supreme Beings of Leisure Release New Single 'Body'
November 11, 2022

Supreme Beings of Leisure (SBL)—consisting of original members Geri Soriano, Ramin Sakurai and Rick Torres—reintroduced themselves after a 14-year hiatus with “Full Circle” followed by “Contender.” The band is synonymous with retro-future West Coast Chill vibe, a sound they helped create in the heyday of trip-hop.
Amazon Music Announces Exclusive New Amazon Original Songs From Lizzo, GIVĒON & MoreAmazon Music Announces Exclusive New Amazon Original Songs From Lizzo, GIVĒON & More
November 11, 2022

Even more Amazon Original songs are available to stream now, including Lizzo’s cover of “Someday at Christmas,” the classic originally penned by Stevie Wonder, GIVĒON’s cover of “The First Noel,” a reimagined version of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” performed by Kane Brown, and Lauren Spencer Smith’s version of “Last Christmas” by Wham!.