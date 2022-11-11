Video: First Look at James Lapine's New Documentary IN THE COMPANY OF ROSE

A first look at Tony winner James Lapine's new documentary, In the Company of Rose, has been released. The documentary will have its world premiere tonight, November 11, at DOC NYC.

The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera.

Fascinated by her tales, Rose becomes his Scheherazade over a period of six years as he learns of the fascinating and complicated life she has led and the people she has known, and along the way, learns something about himself, too.

Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He has frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn.

Watch a first look clip of the new documentary here: