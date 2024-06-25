Video: First Look at Alexis Michelle in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at La Cage Aux Folles at Barrington Stage Company in this all-new video! The production stars Alex Michaels, aka Alexis Michelle as Albin and Tom Story as Georges.

La Cage aux Folles plays Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Stage through July 6, directed by Mike Donahue and choreographed by Paul McGill.

The cast features Noah Wolfe as Jean Michel, Sally Shaw as Anne, Phillip Taratula as Jacob, Tanesha Gary as Jacqueline, Don Noble as Edouard Dindon, Michele Ragusa as Mme. Dindon, and Drae Campbell as Francis. Also starring as the “notorious and dangerous” Cagelles will be Jonté Jaurel Culpepper as Bitelle, Gabe Friedman aka Kiki BallChange as Chantal, Jules Geiss as Clo-Clo, Aaron Graham as Angelique, and Kyle White as Hannah, with Raphe Gilliam and Drew Minard.

La Cage aux Folles features book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and is based on the play by Jean Poirot that also inspired the film The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

BSC’s production marks the company’s first Jerry Herman musical since Mame (2006) and its first work written by actor-playwright and Broadway icon, Harvey Fierstein.

Tickets are available now, starting at $30.