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Video: Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney Perform 'All I've Ever Known' at HADESTOWN Premiere

HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL will debut in movie theaters for five nights only.

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New footage of Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney performing "All I've Ever Known" after the premiere of Hadestown: THE MUSICAL at Tribeca Festival 2026 has been released. The filmed version of the West End production, featuring the original stars of the Broadway production, had its world premiere at the film festival before it hits theaters this summer.

Hadestown: THE MUSICAL will debut in movie theaters for five nights only, starting on July 24. Get tickets now here.

Noblezada and Carney, who tied the knot last year, originated the roles of Eurydice and Orpheus on Broadway. They can currently be seen on Broadway opposite each other in The Great Gatsby.

The live theater capture of the hit musical Hadestown, which won eight Tony Awards in 2019 including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, featuring the five original principals of the Broadway company. The genre-defying new musical blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone —Hadestown invited audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. 

Get Hadestown Tickets From $139



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