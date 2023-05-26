Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes

MJ is running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Just under a year after Myles Frost won a Tony Award for his iconic performance in MJ, a new actor is stepping into Michael Jackson's shoes. Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut last month, transforming into the King of Pop eight times a week.

"I'm really proud as a performer and an actor. I put in a a lot of work... in the show we get a chance to really humanize Michael and to show vulnerability that he may not have shown us in his lifetime. I take that very seriously," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Having the chance to do that in front of a crowd and hear them react to my performance has really touched me."

Elijah Rhea Johnson is a multi-hyphenate creative hailing from Detroit, MI. At 9 years old he starred as Young Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," Las Vegas/National Touring productions. His credits also include being a lead performer in the popular children’s group “Kidz Bop,” & joining the R&B boy-band “Mindless Behavior” as lead singer. This is a full circle moment for the young actor, as he participated in the MJ workshops as Middle Michael. Elijah is honored to be making his Broadway debut as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

 





