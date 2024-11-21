Video: ELF’s Kalen Allen Gets Into the Holiday Spirit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the hilarious and mega talented actor Kalen Allen live and in-person at The Friki Tiki bar and venue space in Hell's Kitchen. Allen gets into the Holiday Spirit and dishes on the hit musical, ELF and why audiences are loving the musical adaptation of the Will Ferrell classic which is currently playing at the Marquis Theater on Broadway until January 4, 2025.!

Before closing out with a fun game of Name that Friki Tiki Food, Allen reflects on his new holiday album “Christmas Memories”, where he collaborated with Broadway Icons Shoshana Bean and Brandon Michael Nase. Allen can also be seen in the new Netflix Holiday film, “Meet Me Next Christmas”, starring Christina Milian and Devale Elli.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!