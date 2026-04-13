Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Talks EVERY BRILLIANT THING in Talk With Josh Horowitz at 92NY

Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared in conversation with Josh Horowitz at 92NY to discuss Every Brilliant Thing. The event, which was held in person and streaming, took place on Thursday, April 9. Check out photos below!

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe joined Happy Sad Confused’s Josh Horowitz to talk about his new role on Broadway in the interactive one-person show Every Brilliant Thing.

In the play, a man looks back at his young life as a child whose mother suffers from severe depression and at the list he makes to cheer her, naming all the things that make life worth living. In a live taping of the podcast, Radcliffe discusses his return to Broadway, performing solo, engaging with audiences, and the importance of shining a light on mental health struggles while finding joy amidst pain.