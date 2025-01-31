Video: Cynthia Erivo and Amelia Dimoldenberg Brainstorm CHICKEN SHOP DATE THE MUSICAL, New WICKED Songs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the help of Cynthia Erivo, Amelia Dimoldenberg is ready to give her show a musical makeover. "That actually could be kind of fun," the Wicked star says when Dimoldenberg proposes the idea of Chicken Shop Date: The Musical. "I'll produce it!"

The two then have a (tongue-in-cheek) brainstorm about the kind of musical number they would need to write to properly open such a show. "I was thinking about me just solo onstage with a spotlight," admits Dimoldenberg, in her characteristic deadpan delivery. She also offers ideas for songs that could appear in Wicked: For Good, including "Drop It Likes Its Thropp" and "Broom, Broom, Broom."

During the "date," Erivo talked about her South London roots, attending drama school, and how to represent lettuce during acting exercises. "I love being able to connect with people," Erivo said, of her powerful vocals, which Dimoldenberg deems a "superpower. "I love being able to decipher how people are feeling or at least be able to be a part of the expression of how they're feeling." Watch the full show now, created, written, and directed by Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in THE COLOR PURPLE and has since taken the world by storm.

Erivo most recently starred as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. Part 1 of WICKED was released on November 22nd, 2024. With Part 2 releasing on November 21st, 2025. She was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Part 1.