Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon

Cynthia Erivo stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk singing WICKED songs with Ariana Grande, her new movie Drift, and whistle a Christmas song.

Watch the interview below!

Erivo stars as Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande in the highly-anticipated screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh also star in the Jon M. Chu-directed movie musical.

Erivo is the recipient of several accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Erivo began acting in a 2011 stage production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. She gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Erivo ventured into films in 2018, playing roles in the heist film Widows and the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. For her portrayal of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019), Erivo received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" on its soundtrack, which garnered her a nomination in the Best Original Song category.



On television, Erivo had her first role in the British series Chewing Gum (2015). She went on to star in the crime drama miniseries The Outsider (2020), and received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of American singer Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's anthology series Genius: Aretha (2021).

