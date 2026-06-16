Video: Corbin Bleu Performs THE GREAT GATSBY's 'Roaring On' With a Big Band Twist

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada cannot be stopped! Just after the couple joined the West End company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club last fall, they officially tied the knot. Now they are back onstage together again, this time on Broadway in The Great Gatsby- Noblezada reprising the role she created, Daisy, and Carney stepping into Jay Gatsby's shoes. Watch in this video as both chat more about the joys of being onstage together again!