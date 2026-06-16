Video: Corbin Bleu Performs THE GREAT GATSBY's 'Roaring On' With a Big Band Twist
Bleu is currently starring as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theatre, alongside Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan.
Watch Corbin Bleu perform a big band twist on The Great Gatsby’s opening number Roaring On! Bleu is currently starring as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
Corbin Bleu stars alongside Bleu Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan. The principal cast also includes Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim, with a full ensemble supporting the production.
Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby continues its run at the Broadway Theatre. The production’s ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Mike Schwitter (Pippin), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia), Kyla Stone (Harmony), and Damani Van Rensalier (Hamilton). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), and Alex Prakken (New York, New York) round out the cast as swings.
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