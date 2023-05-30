Video: Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award

Christian Borle is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

It's been eight years since Christian Borle won his last Tony Award (Something Rotten), which came just three years after winning his first (Peter and the Starcatcher). Now he is back on Broadway in Some Like It Hot, and for the fifth time in his career, he's Tony-nominated.

"[Some Like it Hot] is the most fun I've had in a very, very long time. It's joyous, it's loving... it's a celebration," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I get to stare into the eyes of J. Harrison Ghee every night, and that's enough for me!"

Below, watch as Christian chats more about his costars, why this musical has audiences dancing out of the theatre, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





