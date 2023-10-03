Video: Cameron Mackintosh Says West End is in a 'Much Better State' Than Broadway Following COVID

'British theatre is in a fantastically healthy state,' he said.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh recently chatted with ITV News about Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends about his friendship with Sondheim, the process of putting the show together, and more.

In the interview, Mackintosh also commented on the recovery efforts of the theater community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that he believes the West End is in better shape than Broadway.

"We're back doing as well, if not better, than we were pre-COVID," he said. "We're in a much better state here than they are on Broadway."

"The excitement here, and the crowds here, it's not the same, it hasn't recovered on Broadway," he went on to say. "Overall you don't have the smorgasbord of great talent, large and small, that we have in London. British theatre is in a fantastically healthy state."

Lea Salonga, who was interviewed alongside Mackintosh, also agreed with his sentiments, stating, "It's just different."

Watch the full video below!



