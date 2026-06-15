Video: CHICAGO's Newest Star Krysta Rodriguez Takes Her First Bows

Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez has made her first appearance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Rodriguez, whose credits include SMASH, Into the Woods and Spring Awakening, joins the cast of the record-breaking revival of the Kander and Ebb musical as Roxie Hart. See video of her first curtain call!

Rodriguez joins the cast of the iconic musical, which continues its historic run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago remains one of Broadway's most enduring and celebrated productions.

Rodriguez is widely known to theater audiences for her extensive Broadway career, which includes performances in SMASH, The Collaboration, Into the Woods, Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations.

Her television credits include Netflix's Halston and Daybreak, NBC's Smash and Trial & Error, TV Land's Younger, ABC's Quantico, Apple TV+'s Lisey's Story, FX's Married, Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer and The WB's Gossip Girl. She also earned an Indie Series Award for her work on Indoor Boys.

Off-Broadway, Rodriguez won an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in Seared at MCC Theater. Additional stage credits include Disney's Hercules at The Public Theater and What We're Up Against at The Women's Project.

Her regional theater work includes Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series and A Chorus Line at the Hollywood Bowl.

Rodriguez now steps into one of Broadway's most coveted roles, joining a long line of performers who have portrayed the ambitious and fame-hungry Roxie Hart in the Tony Award-winning revival.