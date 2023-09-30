Video: Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway

"We've been doing this for a long time! We kept bumping into brick walls in getting it [to Broadway]. Just being able to get Harmony to New York on Broadway is exactly what we always dreamed of. It's been a long ride."

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's dreams are coming true this fall. Rehearsals are now underway for Harmony – the new, original musical by the pair and direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

