Watch Reba McEntire sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Video: Broadway's Biggest Stars Sing the National Anthem

It's game day! While sports people are gearing up for football's biggest night, theatre people are probably more interested in the performances than they are the 49ers and Chiefs.

Tonight's halftime show will feature Usher, but before that, Broadway veteran Reba McEntire will kick off the night with the National Anthem. She joins the ranks of such music legends as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Ray Charles and so many more in singing the cherished tune for Super Bowl LVIII. Tune in tonight at 6:30pm ET on CBS/Paramount+ to watch live!

BroadwayWorld is celebrating all of the Broadway performers who have sang the song at major sporting events in the past, including Idina Menzel's performance at Super Bowl XLIX. Which version is your favorite?

Plus, get ready for the Super Bowl with our Broadway Game Day playlist.

Idina Menzel:

Aaron Tveit:

Joshua Henry:

Kelli O'Hara:

Josh Groban:

Ramin Karimloo:

 
 


