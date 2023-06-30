Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month to celebrate 15 years in the Broadway community this month with 2 All Star concert events! Watch the Return of the Rising Stars here and below watch as Broadway Sessions welcomes back some Broadway favorite friends to perform and celebrate this amazing milestone.

Performers included: Paige Davis, Kyle Taylor Parker, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, Blaine Krauss, Julian Decker, Kennedy Caughell, Donnie Kehr, Liz McCartney, Finn Douglas, Jack Casey, Imari Hardon, Anthony Fett, Josh Bardier, Will Van Dyke and ‘Rising Stars’ Heidi Heller, Katie Orr and Charlie Carroccio.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.