Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 4 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List

Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month to celebrate 15 years in the Broadway community this month with 2 All Star concert events! Watch the Return of the Rising Stars here and below watch as  Broadway Sessions welcomes back some Broadway favorite friends to perform and celebrate this amazing milestone.

Performers included: Paige Davis, Kyle Taylor Parker, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, Blaine Krauss, Julian Decker, Kennedy Caughell, Donnie Kehr, Liz McCartney, Finn Douglas, Jack Casey, Imari Hardon, Anthony Fett, Josh Bardier, Will Van Dyke and ‘Rising Stars’ Heidi Heller, Katie Orr and Charlie Carroccio. 

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions

In this video, Broadway Sessions welcomes back performers who have been showcased in the show’s ‘Rising Star’ segment. At every show, Ben features performers who have yet to tread the boards on Broadway to perform alongside current Broadway talent. Many of whom have gone on to perform on Broadway and beyond. 

2
Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions

In this video, watch Broadway Sessions performances from Ali Ewoldt, Kelvin Moon Loh, Albert Guerzon, Marina Kondo, Heather Makalani, Jeigh Madjus, Sushma Saga, and more!

3
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

In this video, watch performances from Max Chernin, Florrie Bagel, Tanner Callicutt, Courtnee Carter, Emily DeMartino, Erin Rose Doyle, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Beth Kirkpatrick, Aslynn Maddox, Sophia Manicone, William Michals, Prentiss Mouton and more. 

4
Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions

In this video, watch performances from Bad Cinderella's: Christina Acosta Robinson, Savy Jackson, Morgan Higgins, J Savage, Lucas Thompson, Larkin Reilly, Paige Smallwood, Christian Probst, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, Michael Milkanin, Alyssa Carol and more!

From This Author - Ben Cameron

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th AnniversaryVideo: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Video: Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway SessionsVideo: Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway SessionsVideo: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOTVideo: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
LEOPOLDSTADT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You