Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT

As Leopoldstadt enters its final weeks on Broadway, some members of its company are gearing up for Tonys season. Brandon Uranowitz is one of them.

The four-time Tony nominee (the others: An American in Paris, Burn This, Falsettos) is the only actor from the the epic 38-person ensemble to receive a nod, and it's a honor that he does not take lightly.

"It's a Tom Stoppard play about my family, essentially! There are so many layers and facets of this experience that are so personally meaningful to me," Brandon told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I feel an immense responsibility to the story. On some levels I think I've been waiting my entire life for this play."

Scene from Leopoldstadt

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

"I feel like Leopoldstadt is such a clarion call to action, particularly with this rise in antisemitism and hate. Leaving the theatre every night and knowing that history could be potentially repeating itself and that we are living through similar phenomena is tough. But it also fills me with a deep sense of purpose."

Watch Brandon's full interview below and catch him in the six-time Tony nominated Leopoldstadt, running at the Longacre Theatre through July 2.