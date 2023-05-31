Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT

Brandon Uranowitz is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

As Leopoldstadt enters its final weeks on Broadway, some members of its company are gearing up for Tonys season. Brandon Uranowitz is one of them.

The four-time Tony nominee (the others: An American in Paris, Burn This, Falsettos) is the only actor from the the epic 38-person ensemble to receive  a nod, and it's a honor that he does not take lightly. 

"It's a Tom Stoppard play about my family, essentially! There are so many layers and facets of this experience that are so personally meaningful to me," Brandon told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I feel an immense responsibility to the story. On some levels I think I've been waiting my entire life for this play."

Leopoldstadt
Scene from Leopoldstadt

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

"I feel like Leopoldstadt is such a clarion call to action, particularly with this rise in antisemitism and hate. Leaving the theatre every night and knowing that history could be potentially repeating itself and that we are living through similar phenomena is tough. But it also fills me with a deep sense of purpose."

Watch Brandon's full interview below and catch him in the six-time Tony nominated Leopoldstadt, running at the Longacre Theatre through July 2.





VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Star Brandon Uranowitz Brings The Testimonies of Audience Members To L Photo
VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Star Brandon Uranowitz Brings The Testimonies of Audience Members To Life In 'Sharing Our Stories'

Brandon Uranowitz narrates the true, moving and harrowing testimonies of Broadway audience members who have found their family history and themselves in the narrative of the epic drama, Leopoldstadt. Watch the video.

LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works

A limited series adaptation of Leopoldstadt is in the works. Discussions to bring the acclaimed play to the small screen began discreetly before the Writers Guild of America strike began. No deals for the series have been made and it will most likely not land until after the strike is over.

Finding the Sound of LEOPOLDSTADT Photo
Finding the Sound of LEOPOLDSTADT

Just close your eyes at the Longacre Theatre and you will be transported from the heart of New York City to 20th century Vienna. That is thanks to the maticuous work of Adam Cork, who acted as Sound Designer and created original music for Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt.

LEOPOLDSTADT Begins Final 12 Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Begins Final 12 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, has begun its final 12 weeks of performances at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. See how to purchase tickets!


