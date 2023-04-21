Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Billy Porter & Lisa Kudrow Remix 'Smelly Cat' From FRIENDS on CORDEN

Later this month, Porter will be heading out on a new solo tour.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Billy Porter appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night alongside actress Lisa Kudrow.

During the episode, the pair joined forces to remix "Smelly Cat," which Kudrow originally sang on the popular sitcom Friends.

Porter also discussed his eventual return to Broadway, stating that he has "something in mind" that could get him back onstage, but he would first like to direct a production of the Gospel musical that he has written.

While Porter is working on coming back to Broadway, Kudrow stated that she would like to bring Valerie Cherish from The Comeback to Broadway in a gender-bent production of My Fair Lady.

The episode concluded in a performance of "Baby Was a Dancer," Porter's new single. The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner will be heading out on tour in the coming weeks. Check out upcoming tour dates here.

Watch Porter and Kudrow talk Cher, Broadway, and more here:

Watch Porter and Kudrow sing "Smelly Cat" here:

Watch Billy Porter perform "Baby Was a Dancer" here:





