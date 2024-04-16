Video: Ben Platt and Sara Bareilles Discuss Broadway and Celebrities on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, Tony-Award winning performers Ben Platt and Sara Bareilles stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss some of their Broadway roles and experiences.

In his discussion with host Andy Cohen, Ben Platt talked about celebrities who have attended his Broadway performances- including the one and only Beyoncé. After not knowing who was in the audience on a given night (and then subsequently being thrown off his game after finding out), Platt requested that he be informed as to who he should expect.

"I said, 'Who's coming this week?' and they told me for each night and then said Thursday will be Beyoncé and I said 'Excuse me?' I would have known anyway because as soon as the lights came up, you could just see her hair."

He went on to discuss his interactions with other celebrities including Mandy Patinkin and Barbra Streisand, who asked Platt about his technique for managing to sing while also crying onstage.

In Bareilles' discussion with Cohen, she talked about some of her go-to karaoke songs such as Total Eclipse of the Heart and Son of a Preacher Man, and also revealed that her favorite Broadway diva is Patti LuPone.

Bareilles also discussed honoring Jodi Mitchell at the Library of Congress last year, calling it "nervewracking."

"We sang an arrangement of California and it was Joni and Brandi Carlile and Lucius [who] sang with me and I was on piano...and I messed up on the piano. I was just shaking in my boots."

To watch their full discussions, see the videos below!