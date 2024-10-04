Video: Ariana DeBose Wants to Star in Disney's Live-Action HERCULES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Ariana DeBose visited The Jennifer Hudson Show this week to promote her new film House of Spoils, the Oscar-winner shared another dream project.

"I really want there to be a live-action Hercules," DeBose said, before a cheering audience. "I want to be the dancing Muse and I want you to be the lead Muse," she told Hudson. The duo proceeded to stand up and recite dialogue from the 1997 Disney film, with poses to boot.

"I love the music. That score is what I listen to when I'm having a bad day," explained DeBose, saying that she doesn't "really care how much money you would offer me to do it." Watch the discussion with Hudson now!

Both official news and rumors have circulated for years about the status and production of a live-action remake of the popular Disney movie. At one point, Guy Ritchie was attached as director but reports have indicated that he is no longer involved. Joe and Anthony Russo are said to produce the movie, which will feature the classic Alan Menken songs and some newly written ones as well.

The animated feature Hercules was released on June 27, 1997. The film began development in 1992 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously directed The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

The film's features a score by Alan Menken, with classic Disney songs including 'Go the Distance,' 'Zero to Hero,' and 'I Won't Say I'm in Love.' THE VOICE cast includes stage favorites including Susan Egan as Megara, Lillias White, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan as three of the Muses, and Roger Bart as the singing voice of Hercules.

Disney's new stage adaptation of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in summer 2025. With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award®-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.