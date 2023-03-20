Video: Ari Shapiro Talks Performing With Alan Cumming & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Ari Shapiro was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend to discuss how his work in jouralism and cabaret intertwine.

"Whether I am singing to a live audience of thousands or broadcasting on the radio to somebody sitting alone in their driveway, I wanna give somebody a reason to keep listening," Shapiro said.

Shaprio has a nightclub act with Tony winner Alan Cumming, called "Och & Oy." Cumming was also interviewed for the segment, discussing working with Shapiro.

"He's so full of zest for life. He's just so interested and fascinated by things and is a geek," Cumming shared. "So I think whatever he does will be truly what he wants to do."

Watch the complete interview below!

Shapiro has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He's covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and has filed stories from five continents and most of the 50 states.

He is also a frequent guest performer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini and appears on four of the band's albums. Since making his debut with them at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, he has toured the world and performed with them in venues such as The Royal Albert Hall in London, L'Olympia in Paris, and Mount Lycabettus in Athens.

Watch the new interview here:



