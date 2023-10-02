Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty

Just last week, cabaret favorite Ann Hampton Callaway released her very first album of all original songs. Finding Beauty: Originals, Volume 1 includes collaborations with Melissa Manchester, Alan Bergman, and Amanda McBroom, and duets with Melissa, Tierney Sutton, Kurt Elling, and of course, her sister Liz Callaway. Below, listen as the two duet on "Wherever You Are".

Ann writes: "This song was composed on the spot in the early '90s when I lost my friend David from a difficult battle with AIDS. Since I couldn't attend his funeral, I sat at the piano and sang everything that I wanted him to know I felt as a tape recorder captured the moment. In 1996, I recorded the song with the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus on their CD 'Sing Out' and it's been sung at many funerals since then. For this CD, it is especially meaningful to get to record this piece with my beloved sister and singing partner, Liz Callaway, after losing both of our parents, John and Shirley. And the song has added poignance-Trey Henry began arranging the song on the day he found out his beloved brother had unexpectedly died. And finally, after all the people we lost in the pandemic, who did not get a proper goodbye, I hope this recording bring solace to those still grieving."

You can purchase Finding Beauty: Originals, Volume 1 today!




