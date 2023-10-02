Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty

Finding Beauty features collaborations with Melissa Manchester, Alan Bergman, and Amanda McBroom.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Just last week, cabaret favorite Ann Hampton Callaway released her very first album of all original songs. Finding Beauty: Originals, Volume 1 includes collaborations with Melissa Manchester, Alan Bergman, and Amanda McBroom, and duets with Melissa, Tierney Sutton, Kurt Elling, and of course, her sister Liz Callaway. Below, listen as the two duet on "Wherever You Are".

Ann writes: "This song was composed on the spot in the early '90s when I lost my friend David from a difficult battle with AIDS. Since I couldn't attend his funeral, I sat at the piano and sang everything that I wanted him to know I felt as a tape recorder captured the moment. In 1996, I recorded the song with the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus on their CD 'Sing Out' and it's been sung at many funerals since then. For this CD, it is especially meaningful to get to record this piece with my beloved sister and singing partner, Liz Callaway, after losing both of our parents, John and Shirley. And the song has added poignance-Trey Henry began arranging the song on the day he found out his beloved brother had unexpectedly died. And finally, after all the people we lost in the pandemic, who did not get a proper goodbye, I hope this recording bring solace to those still grieving."

You can purchase Finding Beauty: Originals, Volume 1 today!






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Kristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday Album Photo
Kristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday Album

Music legend Johnny Mathis is due to release his seventh holiday album, Christmastime Is Here. Released by Legacy Recordings, the album is produced by Jay Landers and Fred Mollin and will feature a duet with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. 

2
Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin Photo
Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin

This is the part where Ariana Grande and  Max Martin stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet! The 'Break Free' and 'Problem' singer (both songs featured in the show) posed with the company on stage after the show and you can check out photos here.

3
Hunter Parrish, Erin Davie & More to Lead BALLAD OF DREAMS Industry Presentation Photo
Hunter Parrish, Erin Davie & More to Lead BALLAD OF DREAMS Industry Presentation

Based on the best-selling novel, Ballad of Dreams a new musical, will get an invite-only industry presentation on October 12, 2023, at Pearl Studios. 

4
Photo: New Poster Released For Bradley Coopers Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo
Photo: New Poster Released For Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Netflix has released an all new poster for Maestro, the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic starring, co-written, and directed by Bradley Cooper, set to be released next month. Check out the photo here!

More Hot Stories For You

Geneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTONGeneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTON
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179
Video: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding BeautyVideo: Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & MoreFull Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You