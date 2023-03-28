Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley Star in A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Netflix Film Trailer

The new film is set to begin streaming on April 24.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Netflix has released the trailer for A Tourist's Guide to Love, featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Morgan Dudley. The new film is set to begin streaming on April 24.

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

The film also features Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Quinn Trúc Trần, and Nsưt Lê Thiện.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. He was recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series on Disney+ and will be seen alongside Laura Benanti in the upcoming film No Hard Feelings.

Dudley played the role of Frankie Healy in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. She was also seen in the 2020 musical Netflix film The Prom directed by Ryan Murphy and is currently filming Disney's upcoming Descendants movie musical.

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories
Broderick, Benanti, Errico & Staller to Lead Irish Reps THE LETTERS SERIES Photo
Broderick, Benanti, Errico & Staller to Lead Irish Rep's THE LETTERS SERIES
Irish Repertory Theatre will present The Letters Series, featuring Dear Liar by Jerome Kilty & George Bernard Shaw, directed by Charlotte Moore. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: Charlotte St. Martin on the Tony Awards Uptown Move Photo
Video: Charlotte St. Martin on the Tony Awards' Uptown Move
The Tony Awards are moving uptown this year and Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin is telling us about why the change matters in this exclusive video interview!
Michael R. Jackson, John Gallagher, Jr. & More Join LCT3 Concert Series Photo
Michael R. Jackson, John Gallagher, Jr. & More Join LCT3 Concert Series
Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theater. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical Photo
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' TourThe Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' Tour
March 28, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie MusicalAndrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
March 28, 2023

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'
March 28, 2023

He shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled “Do Better” -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV’s of each character.
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour DatesTech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
March 28, 2023

HAMMERHEDD will embark on their most extensive US touring run to date! The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, ‘Nonetheless’.
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' SingleHomeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single
March 28, 2023

D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single 'Bound To Be,' which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, now finds the release of another new track entitled 'Loving You To Death.
share