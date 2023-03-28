Video: Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley Star in A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Netflix Film Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for A Tourist's Guide to Love, featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Morgan Dudley. The new film is set to begin streaming on April 24.

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

The film also features Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Quinn Trúc Trần, and Nsưt Lê Thiện.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. He was recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series on Disney+ and will be seen alongside Laura Benanti in the upcoming film No Hard Feelings.

Dudley played the role of Frankie Healy in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. She was also seen in the 2020 musical Netflix film The Prom directed by Ryan Murphy and is currently filming Disney's upcoming Descendants movie musical.

Watch the new trailer here:



