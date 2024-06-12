Video: Amy Ryan 'Freaked Out' After Accepting DOUBT Role

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Amy Ryan, who has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Sister Aloysius in the Broadway production of Doubt, visited Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday to talk about some of her latest projects. During the interview, she recalls preparing for her role in the play with only a week's notice.

"From that phone call to being in front of an audience was seven days...I totally freaked out. Right before the show started, I started crying in the dark to myself, like 'What have you done?'

She emphasized the amount of lines that Sister Aloysius has in the play: "She talks nonstop...it's a very verbal role."

Watch the interview now!

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

The production ran through April 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.