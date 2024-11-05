Video: Adam Lambert Discusses His Take on CABARET Character

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 16, American Idol alum Adam Lambert stepped into the iconic role of the Emcee in Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, taking over from Eddie Redmayne.

"It was definitely on a shortlist of parts I've always wanted to play," the performer told TODAY on a recent visit to the morning show. "It's a bit of an abstract character. He's kind of like a narrator," explained Lambert. "It's really a story about freedom and individuality and expression and how that can be yanked away if certain energies politically take power."

On his take on the character, Lambert says "I kind of just do him like me, but German...I brought a lot of myself to him. He's charming the audience at the beginning, he's winking at them...What I love is that range that I get to show and the journey that we all get to go on together." Watch the full interview!

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre, starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho as 'Sally Bowles'. The cast also includes Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’