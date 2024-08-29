Video: AGATHA ALL ALONG Promo Teases Joe Locke's Character

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marvel has released a new promo for Agatha All Along, giving eager viewers new information about Joe Locke's character, known as Teen.

In the promo, Teen reveals that he saved Agatha Harkness from the spell plaguing the residents of Westview during the events of WandaVision. "You're the only witch that's ever survived the Witches' Road," Teen tells her, having been obsessed with her since her time in Salem. When Agatha asks for his name, a strange seal appears over his mouth to prevent it from being heard.

In the series, Agatha's interest is piqued when Teen begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The witches' coven is led by Kathryn Hahn as Agatha, along with Broadway alum Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza. They are joined by Joe Locke, who recently starred as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

Agatha All Along, which features new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18.