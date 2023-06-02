Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams

Justin Cooley admits to dreaming big when it has come to his career onstage, but as the youngest Tony nominee of this season, the 20-year-old is still in disbelief about his latest honor.

"Kimberly Akimbo is very unique and one-of-a-kind on Broadway right now," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think it's so beautiful to present something that's so touching to so many people."

Below, watch as Justin chats more about the importance of the show's message, why he loves meeting fans, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.