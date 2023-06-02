Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams

Justin Cooley is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners!
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Justin Cooley admits to dreaming big when it has come to his career onstage, but as the youngest Tony nominee of this season, the 20-year-old is still in disbelief about his latest honor.

"Kimberly Akimbo is very unique and one-of-a-kind on Broadway right now," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think it's so beautiful to present something that's so touching to so many people."

Below, watch as Justin chats more about the importance of the show's message, why he loves meeting fans, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Panel & Performances to Air on SiriusXM Photo
Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Panel & Performances to Air on SiriusXM

See photos from SiriusXM On Broadway's hour-long special featuring a panel discussion and live performances with the cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO!

2
KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Tesori and Lindsay-Abaire To Sign Scripts at Drama Book Shop Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Tesori and Lindsay-Abaire To Sign Scripts at Drama Book Shop

Drama Book Shop will host a signing event for the published script of KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30pm. Tony Award nominees Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire will kick off the event with a Q&A moderated by a Drama Book staff member and will sign scripts for event attendees.

3
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS Road to the Tonys Series Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series

CBS Mornings launched their 'Road to the Tonys' series this morning by putting a spotlight on Kimberly Akimbo. During the segment, host Anthony Mason sat down with the show's three Tony nominated actors, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and Bonnie Milligan, plus writers David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori. Watch the video now!

4
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBOs NPR Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The concert features Bonnie Milligan performing 'Better,' Victoria Clark and Miguel Gil performing 'Anagram,' Alli Mauzy singing 'Father Time,' and the cast performing 'Great Adventure' The concert also features Steven Boyer, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White. Watch the video now!

