Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!

Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In The Sun comes to Astor Place this fall in a new production directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara. This fresh look at a classic proves to be as provocative and powerful today as it was in 1959. Lena Younger has decided to use her late husband's life insurance to move her family out of their cramped apartment on Chicago's South Side. Her son, Walter Lee, has other ideas. This innovative new production of an American classic fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.

Two of the show's smallest stars, Toussaint Battiste and Camden McKinnon, share the role of the youngest Younger, Travis. Watch as they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to talk all about what it's like to star in such a classic play and so much more!