Video: 30 Days of Tony, Day 21: Joshua Henry's Tony Journey Commences with THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

On Day 21 we celebrate a multiple Tony nominee who is currently being recognized for his work as Billy Bigelow in the classic musical, Carousel.

Henry's other Broadway credits include: Violet (Tony Award® nomination), The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nomination), Shuffle Along..., The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, American Idiot, Bring It On, In the Heights (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance).

Tour: Hamilton. Regional: Hamilton(Chicago), Godspell (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Scottsboro Boys (Guthrie Theater, Ahmanson Theatre). City CenterEncores!: Cotton Club Parade, The Wiz. Film: Sex and the City, Winter's Tale, Renegades. Television: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Army Wives," "Kings."

Celebrate Joshua today with this clip from the Tony Award-nominated musical, The Scottsboro Boys.

