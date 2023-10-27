Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will "cut back" her performance schedule in the musical. She notes that standby Colleen Fitzpatrick will take over at certain performances.

"As you can imagine, being a teenager is exhausting work- so after a year (and over 400 performances) of bringing Kimberly to life," she writes. "I’ve decided to to cut back a bit on my performance schedule."

Clark's first Broadway job was understudying in the original production of Sunday in the Park with George in this theater 37 years ago. Since then she has starred in 11 Broadway shows including The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Awards), Sister Act (Tony, Drama Desk noms.), Cinderella (Tony nom.), Gigi (Tony nom.), and many Off-Broadway plays and musicals including Atlantic Theater’s production of Kimberly Akimbo for which she garnered the Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

TV: Pose, The Blacklist, Almost Family, Homeland, and One Royal Holiday. Clark is also an avid educator and director. Her second solo disc—, a reimagining of Maury Yeston’’s acclaimed song cycle December Songs- expanded for 40-piece orchestra and conducted by longtime collaborator Ted Sperling- is due for release on PS Classics this fall. The last time she was 16, Clark played 71-year old Rebecca Nurse in her high school production of The Crucible. 




