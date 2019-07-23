Tony-Award-winning actress Victoria Clark will join soprano Renée Fleming and the Emerson String Quartet at the Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS) on August 1 for the Aspen premiere of Penelope, a new work by the late Andre Previn and Tom Stoppard. Clark will perform the role of the narrator in a performance that will also feature pianist Simone Dinnerstein. The performance sold out within weeks of going on sale.

Ms. Clark won the Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical for her originating role of Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater; Ms. Fleming recently completed the same role during the show's London run.

A graduate of Yale University, Clark has received Tony nominations for starring roles in the original casts of Gigi (revival), Rodgers and Hammerstein'sCinderella, and Sister Act. She directed the original musical Newton's Cradle by Heath Saunders and Kim Saunders for the 2016 New York Musical Theater Festival and won the festival's award for Best Director. She also has served on the faculty at Yale University and as artist-in-residence at Pace University and teaches at conservatories and universities worldwide.

The Aspen Music Festival and School-together with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Ravinia Festival, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts-two years ago co-commissioned Previn to write a piece to celebrate his approaching 90th birthday. In composing Penelope, he reunited with friend, collaborator, and playwright Tom Stoppard; and soprano Renée Fleming, for whom he wrote the opera A Streetcar Named Desire. Mr. Previn died in February 2019, just months before his birthday and the premiere of his new creation. The work will have its world premiere at Tanglewood on July 24, after which Fleming, the Emerson String Quartet and Dinnerstein will travel to the Aspen Music Festival and School.

In addition to the Aspen premiere of Penelope, Fleming-an alumna of the AMFS's Aspen Opera Center-will present a Master Class on July 30; Dinnerstein will present a recital in the AMFS's Harris Concert Hall on August 8.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You