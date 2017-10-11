Victor Garber Exits CW Drama Series in Preparation for HELLO, DOLLY!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Victor Garber will exit his role on The CW's LEGENDS OF TOMORROW as he prepares to take over the role of Horace Vandergelder in Broadway's Hello, Dolly! Actor David Hyde Pierce currently plays the part in the hit Broadway revival, starring Bette Midler. As previously reported, Garber will star opposite Bernadette Peters in the Tony-winning show beginning January 20th.

The actor will depart the DC Comics drama during the current third season. He has appeared as a series regular since the show premiered. Prior to that, he had a recurring role as Martin Stein/Firestorm on the network's THE FLASH. According to the report, Garber may return to 'LEGENDS' at a future date.

Victor Garber is a Broadway veteran who most recently appeared in 2010's PRESENT LAUGHTER. His other Broadway credits include ART, DAMN YANKEES, LEND ME A TENOR, NOISES OFF, LITTLE ME and DEATHTRAP.

