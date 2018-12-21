Veteran Actor Ethel Ayler Passes Away At Age 88

It has been reported that veteran actor of stage and screen. Ethel Ayler, passed away last month at her home in California. She was 88 years old.

Best known for her role as Clair Huxtable's mother, Carrie Hanks, on The Cosby Show, Ayler was an accomplished stage actress in addition to notable screen appearances.

Throughout her 40 year stage career, Ms. Ayler accumulated numerous Broadway credits including The Little Foxes, Fences, The First Breeze of Summer, Black Picture Show, Kwamina, The Cool World, Jamaica (her Broadway debut, understudying Lena Horne.)

Additional TV appearances included Six Feet Under, Martin, Friends, Brooklyn South, 7th Heaven, Family Ties. Her film work included To Sleep With Anger, starring Danny Glover. She also appeared in 9½ Weeks, The Bodyguard, and Eve's Bayou.

