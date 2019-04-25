Variety Boys & Girls Club and Titan Theatre Co. To Address Need For Artist Space and Education/Outreach Programming In Queens.

Today the Award-Winning and Queens based Titan Theatre Company and the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) announced a massive education and outreach initiative, as well as a partnership designed to address the growing need for affordable rehearsal and performance space in the borough of Queens. "We at VBGCQ feel strongly about bringing as much arts programming as possible to the kids here at the club, as well as the supporting the artists of our community." said Andy Rodriguez VBGCQ Interim Executive Director "After numerous meetings with Titan we knew that their mission in regards to community & outreach mirrored ours almost exactly. Titan is able to deliver what we are looking to achieve, and with this partnership we will be able to provide the Queens arts community with what they need, and as well as more educational opportunities to our kids. That is the true definition of a partnership."

The borough, that is home to both organizations, is addressing head on that finding affordable artist space, and at times any space at all, can be very difficult. "Queens is a hot bed of talent. The borough is home to actors, producers, dancers, and multi-disciplinary artists in huge numbers, many of whom are all competing for extremely limited space, and when they do find it, many times it is out of their price range," said Titan Artistic Director Lenny Banovez. "We were there once. We are well aware of how lucky we are to be in Residence, and have a home at an amazing venue like Queens Theatre.So a partnership, such as this, with an incredible organization like the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens isn't only an opportunity to help and support the wonderful theatre community here in our home borough, but also a way to provide even more arts education and outreach programming to the community that continues to support us and our work in such an amazing way. We are in a position to give back. I believe it is our job to do so, and I also believe this is only the beginning of us doing just that."

The exact terms of the partnership will be laid out in more detail as both entities work out logistical need. We do know Titan will be facilitating all rental agreements, as well as providing consistent and specialized programming to the members of the VBGCQ. For rental inquiries and more info please email contact@titantheatrecompany.com.

Variety Boys and Girls Club is located at 21-12 30thRoad in Astoria, Queens, and has two performance spaces as well as numerous rehearsal/meeting rooms. Titan Theatre Company is Queens' largest independently producing theatre company and the official Company-in-Residence at Queens Theatre.





