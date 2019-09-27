Valerie Smaldone Welcomes Michael Longoria, Joshua Warr, and More To Bagels and Broadway

Every Saturday morning on her radio show and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, award-winning broadcaster turned digital innovator, Valerie Smaldone brings entertainment notables, from Tony winners to hot newbies, to audiences all over the planet, thanks to the world-wide web. Join Valerie Smaldone this Saturday at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com, when she welcomes a stellar lineup of talent including actor-singer Michael Longoria, who is about to release a new CD, Like They Do in the Movies, and appear at Green Room 42. Michael left his hometown of Hollywood to study at Tisch School of the Arts and made his Brodway debut in Hairspray. He is well known for his role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway, and has a new show, (Midtown Men), up his sleeve.

Director Joshua Warr, who has two plays in rep this October at 13th St. Theatre, drops in to chat with Valerie about his company, Art of Warr Productions and the two shows, Stupid Fxxking Bird, by Aaron Posner and Pizza Man by Darlene Carviotto, which will run from Oct. 3rd through 27th.

Valerie is a known foodie, and in this week's broadcast, she talks to Vincenzo Saulle, owner of Wine U Design , a Long Island based company that offers wine-making experiences for you, friends and family.

And it's never Bagels and Broadway without news from both the food scene and Broadway, so Valerie will be talking more about both subjects in her segments, Food Bytes and Broadway Bulletin.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. Valerie recently celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway, music and film talent from both sides of the footlights, as well as food news from all five boroughs and beyond. Last week's show featured the multi-talented, handsome and charming Norbert Leo Butz, Charles Messina, writer-director of the upcoming, hotly anticipated The Wanderer (about Dion of Dion and The Belmonts) which debuts at Paper Mill Playhouse next Spring, and Julie Cohen Theobald-president of the Educational Theatre Foundation. In just over one year of Bagels and broadway, Valerie has welcomed Stephen Schwartz, TV Star and parfumier, Kate Walsh, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, Tony nominee Max von Essen, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, comedian-singer, Tori Scott, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, and many other show business luminaries.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The Bagels and Broadway podcast is available at:

https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast





