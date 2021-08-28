Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Noelle Roth's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Noelle Roth!
Noelle Roth, a 2021 graduate of Vanguard University, has been crowned the college winner for season two of our dancing competition, Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Check out her journey from week 1 to the finale below!
Entry - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Central Park Week - Middle of It All from Apple TV's Central Park
Fosse Week - The Life of the Party from Wild Party
Movie Musical Week - On My Own from Les Miserables
11 O'Clock Numbers Week - So Long Dearie from Hello, Dolly!
Noelle received the college LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence, which includes a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, and a $1000 donation to a charity of her charity, City of Hope Cancer Center.
Congratulations Noelle!