VIDEOS: Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Elaine Paige, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Perform Monologues For Equity Benevolent Fund's #ForTheLoveofArts
Stars such as Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Elaine Paige, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and many more performed monologues as part of the #ForTheLoveOfArts initiative to support the thousands of entertainment industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!
The initiative was created to support the Equity Benevolent Fund.
To donate to the Equity Benevolent Fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/equity-benevolentfund. To give via text message, text EQUITY to 70470 to give £5.00 or 70480 to give £10. For other ways to donate, visit http://www.equity.org.uk/howtodonate.
