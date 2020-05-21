VIDEOS: Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Elaine Paige, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Perform Monologues For Equity Benevolent Fund's #ForTheLoveofArts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Stars such as Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Elaine Paige, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and many more performed monologues as part of the #ForTheLoveOfArts initiative to support the thousands of entertainment industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!

The initiative was created to support the Equity Benevolent Fund.

To donate to the Equity Benevolent Fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/equity-benevolentfund. To give via text message, text EQUITY to 70470 to give £5.00 or 70480 to give £10. For other ways to donate, visit http://www.equity.org.uk/howtodonate.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You