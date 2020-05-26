Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEOS: Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, and Renee Fleming Perform on the PBS National Memorial Day Concert
PBS presented the National Memorial Day Concert, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise, on May 24.
The program featured new performances and tributes filmed around the country honoring all of our American heroes.
Among the Broadway performers who appeared were Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, and Renee Fleming.
Watch their performances below! If you'd like to watch the full broadcast, click here!
Christopher Jackson - National Anthem
Cynthia Erivo - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Cynthia Erivo - "Hero"
Kelli O'Hara - "Fire and Rain"
Renee Fleming - "Wind Beneath My Wings"
