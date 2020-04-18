VIDEO: William Fleming High School Students Perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The cast of William Fleming High School's Jesus Christ Superstar is performing virtually, after school was closed for the remainder of the year, cancelling their production.

"Set was painted. Vocals were on point. And costumes were done. And we were ready," Lindsay Zampach, William Fleming High School Theatre director, told local news channel WHSV.

"The show was so powerful and it would have touched so many people," said William Fleming Senior Kameron Washington-Brown. "And it's just disappointing that we couldn't put that product out on the stage, and perform it at least one time."

With the help of RVTV and editor Allen Francis, the Fleming cast completed the virtual performance that was posted on Facebook.

Watch the students perform the title song in the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You