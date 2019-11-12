VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Returning to the Role of Dolores in SISTER ACT in London

Whoopi Goldberg was a guest on Monday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about putting her own unique twist on hosting guests and her return to the stage for Sister Act.

Goldberg told Seth Meyers, "We tried to a really long time to get them to make Sister Act 3 and everybody kept saying to us, 'No one wants to see that. It's an old title.'" I said, 'I'm an old broad. Why would it be a bad thing?'

Goldberg continues, "When they said 'We want to take it back on the stage, and do something, and I'm one of the producers, you wanna do it?' And I said, 'Yeah if I could play Dolores.' And they said, 'Would you?' And I said, 'Well, you'd have to explain that she's a little older, but it doesn't change the fact that she is who she is.'"

Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her starring role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage with Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in a newly adapted production of the smash hit musical SISTER ACT at London's Eventim Apollo from 29 July to 30 August 2020. Tickets on sale now.

Goldberg is also a producer of the new production, as she was when the show first debuted in the West End in 2009. The beloved musical has since played a successful run on Broadway and in touring companies around the world. Goldberg briefly appeared as Mother Superior at the London Palladium in 2010.

Whoopi Goldberg plays Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage having played the part in the hugely successful films Sister Act and Sister Act 2 - Back in the Habit. Whoopi is one of the few people to hold the distinction of winning the four major American awards - an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. As well as Sister Act, Whoopi's other film credits include Ghost and The Color Purple. On TV she has hosted the Oscars four times and is a moderator and co-host on The View. On stage Whoopi has appeared in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Xanadu on Broadway, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and her own acclaimed one-woman show.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in THE ONE place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.





