VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals SISTER ACT 3 May Be in the Works

Whoopi Goldberg was a recent guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she talked about the speed of the news, her dating life and skills in the kitchen.

Later in the interview, Whoopi dished on the reality of us getting a "Sister Act 3" some day.

She revealed that a third installment of the film series never happened because "they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then quite recently, it turns out that that might not be true."

She went on to say that "We're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Watch the full interview below!

