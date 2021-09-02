VIDEO: West End Queens of SIX Perform with the London Musical Theatre Orchestra

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The West End queens of Six joined together with the London Musical Theatre Orchestra to celebrate the orchestra's sixth birthday!

The video features Jarenéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Collette Guitart as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Zara Macintosh as Katherine Howard, and Cherelle Jay as Catherine Parr. The London Musical Theatre Orchestra is under the direction of Freddie Tapner.

Watch the performance below!

Critically acclaimed across the UK with a sound-track storming up the UK pop charts, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is back!



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra is the world's only professional orchestra dedicated solely to musical theatre.

Born from a desire to perform musical scores with a full, symphonic orchestra, we celebrate this remarkable genre of music with world-class musicians and singers. We are passionate about introducing audiences to the joys of a full orchestra performing a musical, and are committed to supporting young musicians as they enter the professional world.

Since LMTO's public launch in June 2016, the orchestra has performed at iconic central London venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the London Palladium, the Lyceum Theatre and Cadogan Hall, to sell-out crowds and five-star reviews. Learn more at their website here.