VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of self-isolation and social distancing.
The other day he posted a video of himself playing All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera.
The orchestra of the London production of Phantom responded to the video with one of their own!
See the post with the video below:
Far beneath the majesty and splendor of the Paris Opera House, hides the Phantom in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the love he holds for his beautiful protegee Christine Daae is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.
The musical opened at Her Majesty's Theatre on 9 October 1986 with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in the leading roles, and there have been dozens of productions worldwide since then. Now in its 26th record-breaking year, The Phantom of the Opera continues to captivate audiences at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End, after more than 10,000 performances.
