VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr.

Kemp Powers' 2013 play "One Night in Miami" is getting the on-screen treatment, featuring Leslie Odom Jr. as the legendary singer Sam Cooke.

"Waitress" Broadway star Nicolette Robinson also appears in the movie.

Watch the second trailer for first-time feature director Regina King's film adaptation below.

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).



Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

"One Night in Miami" premiered at the Rogue Machine Theatre in Los Angeles in June of 2013. The original production starred Kevin Daniels, Jason Delane, Matt Jones, Ty Jones, Jason E. Kelley, Burl Moseley, Giovanni Adams, and Jah Shams.

Powers is known best for this writing this play, but he is also a screenwriter and director; he co-wrote and co-directed Pixar's "Soul," set to be released next year, and wrote five episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery."