VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS, Starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the trailer for its upcoming film, Waiting For The Barbarians, which stars Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson!

In Waiting For The Barbarians, the Magistrate (Mark Rylance) of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), whose task it is to report on the activities of the 'barbarians' and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Watch the trailer below!

The film, which was directed by Ciro Guerra, also stars Gana Bayarsaikhan and Greta Scacchi.

Waiting For The Barbarians is available on digital and on demand on Friday, August 7th.

