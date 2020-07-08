VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Tony-Winner Tonya Pinkins' Film RED PILL

Tony award-winning Black actress Tonya Pinkins has written, directed and produced her first feature film which will be released this fall. RED PILL, a political thriller, was from its inception in 2019 a scary wake-up call about American politics. The remarkably prescient film about the current political climate is profoundly relevant right now. The weaponization of Whiteness and White Supremacy themes in the film resonate with today's fervor, particularly during #Uprising2020 and as the Becky/Karen trope assumes a greater place in White consciousness.

It's Halloween weekend just days before the 2020 election. An intersectional posse of progressive canvassers drive to Virginia to get out the vote. As soon as they cross the state line it is clear they are not welcome. Distressing clues indicate that they should get out of their rental house while the getting is good. They decide to stay, armed with their heart, humor and naiveté. But what they really need is heavy artillery.

"I wrote my own personal GET OUT," says Pinkins, "#Uprising2020 is White people waking up to the world Black and Brown folks have always known. Black women are intimately familiar with "Becky" and "Karen," White women, who on the low end of the Spectrum treat us as invisible, and on the high end weaponize their whiteness and sometimes cost us our lives. RED PILL's #Karensgonewild is a dose of what's coming to America if liberal Whites don't wake up."

Currently in post-production, RED PILL will be completed by September. It features the work of a talented cast and crew.

Eight time Grammy award winning Latin music star Rubén Blades (Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Curtain (Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Homeland), Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Tonya Pinkins (Fear The Walking Dead, Madame Secretary), Colby Minifie (The Boys, Fear the Walking Dead), Luba Mason (Person of Interest, NYPD Blue), Jake O'Flaherty (Criminal Minds, Shameless) and Adesola Osakalumi (Sex & The City 2, Ice).

The director of photography is John Hudak Jr. (Dysgenesis, Clinton Road, The Incoherents, Jackie Boy). The film is being edited by Jonathan Proctor (Year Million, Solange: Almeda, Vinyl, Privileged), and features an award-winning sound/music department with music composed and produced by Teese Gohl (Producer: The Glorias, Selma, Frida, The Red Violin, Composer: Rothko, The West, Ramdas: A Fierce Grace, Calder), sound design by Paul Hsu (The Glorias, Salt, Captive State, Fighting, The Giver), re-recording mixing by Michael Barry (The Glorias, Men in Black, A Quiet Place, Mamma Mia!, The Bourne Legacy) and music supervision by Carter Little (The Glorias, The Man with the Iron Fists, Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music, Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present, I Saw the Light). The film is produced by Victoria Gohl (Jazz by Ken Burns, The West) and Katie Rosin (Closure). Post-Production services provided by Technicolor-PostWorks NY.

Photo by Greg Nanamura

