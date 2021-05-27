VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Upcoming Documentary AILEY!

Many know the name Alvin Ailey, but how many know the man?

Watch the trailer for "Ailey" below!

Ailey's commitment to searching for truth in movement resulted in pioneering and enduring choreography that centers on African American experiences.

Director Jamila Wignot's resonant biography grants artful access to the elusive visionary who founded one of the world's most renowned dance companies, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Insignia Films has earned a national reputation forcreating landmark documentary films - meticulouslycrafted, immersive, character-driven narratives -that respect their subjects and captivate theiraudiences. Insignia's team has been recognized withnumerous nominations and awards, includingPrimetime Emmy's and honors from the Directors andWriters Guilds of America.

Led bydirector/producers Stephen Ives, Amanda Pollak andLauren DeFilippo, Insignia has carved out adistinguished record of independence and accomplishment,while never losing sight of its core mission -to reveal the essential issues and struggles of ourtime with complexity and compassion.