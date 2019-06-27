VIDEO: Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform WHAT IF TRUTH IS ALL WE HAVE Written By Ann Hampton Callaway

Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform WHAT IF TRUTH IS ALL WE HAVE Written By Ann Hampton Callaway

Check out the new video for Tony-nominated singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway's song "What If Truth Is All We Have" performed by The New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

In celebration of Pride, The New York City Gay Men's Chorus will be performing this song along with several others as part of a new choral suite written by a group of LGBTQ composers titled Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall50. This performance at Carnegie Hall will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Quiet No More examines the legacy and worldwide change towards more equitable rights for the LGBTQ population that resulted from the six days of the Stonewall riots in June 1969 in New York City's West Village.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the finest singer-songwriters of our time. The statuesque performer dazzles music lovers as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, and educator. Her talents have made her equally at home in jazz and pop as well as on stage, in the recording studio, on TV and in film. She is best known for starring in the hit Broadway musical Swing!, and for writing and singing the theme to the internationally successful TV series, The Nanny. Ann is a devoted keeper-of-the-flame of the great American songbook. She brings fresh and original interpretations to these timeless classics and works to uphold the canon by writing songs with Cole Porter, Carole King, Barbara Carroll and others. Her spontaneity, intelligence, and soulful charisma have won her a diverse fan-base including such notables as Barbra Streisand, Clive Davis, Carly Simon and Wynton Marsalis.





